Report: Men pistol-whipped, robbed in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Three armed men pistol-whipped and robbed two other men on Thursday evening at the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex on Presidential Drive, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

An 18-year-old St. Matthews man said he went with a friend to sell a $400 gaming console to someone at the apartment complex.

When he and his friend arrived, they met three males in the parking lot just before entering the complex.

He didn’t know the men and was unsure how his friend knew them.

The St. Matthews man sat in the passenger’s side of the vehicle as his friend got out to retrieve the gaming console from the trunk.

He said that’s when the three males – one armed with a long gun and two others armed with handguns – threatened to kill them if they didn’t give them all of their money and the gaming console, the report states.

The St. Matthews man said one of the gunmen reached through the window to try to put his hand in his pocket.

When the St. Matthews man resisted, the gunman struck him in the forehead with a gun, the report states.