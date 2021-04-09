 Skip to main content
Report: Man tosses speaker through hotel window
Report: Man tosses speaker through hotel window

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A hotel manager called deputies on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., claiming a man tossed a speaker through the front window of the hotel.

When deputies arrived at Travelodge, located at 3620 St. Matthews Road, the manager alleged that when he wouldn’t lower the rental rate of a hotel room, the man became upset and then tossed the speaker through the window before driving away from the scene, according to an incident report.

The estimated value of damage to the window is $1,000.

 

 

