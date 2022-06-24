Report: Man smoked unknown substance; shirtless suspect allegedly ran from Orangeburg officers

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody after someone reported seeing a shirtless man lying in the yard of a McKewn Street residence around 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they saw the man standing in the road and not moving for oncoming traffic, an incident report states.

He slowly moved to the side of the roadway.

He told officers that he was confused and that the cars looked familiar, but he wasn’t sure why, the report states.

Warrants claim that when officers asked the man for his name, that he wasn’t truthful.

A dispatcher told officers that the man had an outstanding third-degree assault and battery warrant from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers attempted to take him into custody, but the man allegedly ran from them.

Officers attempted to catch up with him on foot while another officer followed in a patrol vehicle.

By the time they reached Periwinkle Lane, the chase ended and officers were able to take the man into custody.

Officers then called Orangeburg County EMS because the man’s breathing became erratic and the weather was hot.

The man’s condition deteriorated and EMS noted they were coming from another end of the county, the report states.

Officers decided to take the man to the Regional Medical Center in a patrol car.

On the way there, the man slumped over in his seat.

Once at RMC, medical staff had to help get the man out of the patrol car.

The man later told a nurse that he’d smoked an unknown substance with some friends earlier in the day.

After he received fluids intravenously and his condition improved, he received medical clearance for the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, giving false information to law enforcement officers and possession of a controlled substance.

