Report: Man shoved pregnant woman, stole laundry

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A pregnant Orangeburg woman said she was OK after a male shoved her to the ground on Wednesday night and stole her laundry, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Magnolia Street as the woman was walking home from a nearby self-service clothes-washing business.

She told deputies that as she began walking home, she noticed four males nearby. She said one of them shoved her to the ground before taking her bag that contained jackets and pillows.

The stolen items are valued at $210.

In an unrelated report, a man reported on Wednesday afternoon that someone stole his 20-foot white and blue hitch-style camper from the 3730 block of North Road.

He told deputies that a witness saw someone take the trailer on May 26 and he’s not been able to find it.

It’s valued at $2,000.

