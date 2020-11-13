Report: Man shot with shotgun in Santee

A Charleston man says he was shot by a Santee woman he was drinking with Thursday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The man told deputies that he and the woman spent the day with at her Bass Drive residence. They later had drinks at a Santee bar.

They had a disagreement and the woman left the man at the bar and headed back to her Bass Drive residence, he said.

The man said he asked someone to drive him back to Bass Drive so that he could gather his belongings and leave.

The man alleged the woman shot him with a shotgun as he was gathering his belongings from her front porch.

Deputies reported the man had shot pellets embedded in his skin throughout the majority of his extremities. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center.

The woman told deputies she pulled out a 12-gauge Remington 1100 Skeet-B shotgun because the male was trying to get into her residence without her permission, according to the report.

She yelled at the male telling him he needed to leave, the report said. The woman alleged the man pulled the doorbell camera from the wall and then turned and smashed a pumpkin that was on her front porch.