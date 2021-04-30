Report: Man shot in hand during visit to girlfriend in Orangeburg

Another witness told officers that he was outside grilling when he heard gunshots and he took off running toward Bowman Drive. He didn’t see the shooting either, the report states.

Officers discovered several vehicles were damaged by bullets.

A white Honda Accord had six bullet holes in the rear passenger side and one in the roof.

Another white Honda Accord parked next to the first one had one bullet hole in the hood, two in the windshield and four on the driver’s side.

A red Toyota Corolla was struck by two bullets and multiple shell casings were around it.

The rest of the report was redacted by an ODPS officer.

Both shooting incidents remain under investigation.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded to a call for an unresponsive male found on Par Street in Orangeburg just after midnight Friday.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center.

He did not respond to questions, but was shaking his head back and forth, the report states.