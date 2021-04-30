Report: Man shot in hand during visit to girlfriend in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A man was shot in the hand as he walked to visit his girlfriend at a local motel, according to a police incident report.
Officers responded to a yard near the Roadway Inn at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive just after midnight Friday.
The officers saw a man “yelling out in pain, bleeding with his arm wrapped up,” the report states.
The man said he walked over to the Roadway Inn to visit his girlfriend when a man wearing a dark bandana approached him.
The man accused him and another man of stealing, the report said.
The injured man heard a loud noise, looked down and discovered he’d been shot in his right hand.
He then ran across the street to the residential yard.
Officers discovered a shell casing on the ground in the rear parking lot of the motel.
They also found a pair of sandals and a red hat.
No one was injured during another shooting incident on Manisha Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A witness didn’t see anything, but heard multiple gunshots that sounded close by, the report said.
Another witness told officers that he was outside grilling when he heard gunshots and he took off running toward Bowman Drive. He didn’t see the shooting either, the report states.
Officers discovered several vehicles were damaged by bullets.
A white Honda Accord had six bullet holes in the rear passenger side and one in the roof.
Another white Honda Accord parked next to the first one had one bullet hole in the hood, two in the windshield and four on the driver’s side.
A red Toyota Corolla was struck by two bullets and multiple shell casings were around it.
The rest of the report was redacted by an ODPS officer.
Both shooting incidents remain under investigation.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Deputies responded to a call for an unresponsive male found on Par Street in Orangeburg just after midnight Friday.
Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center.
He did not respond to questions, but was shaking his head back and forth, the report states.
A couple of hours later, RMC staff reported that the man said four unknown men robbed him of $40.
The man was treated for minor injuries.
In an unrelated incident, a Fountain Lake Drive woman reported the following items were stolen from her Eutawville property: two Kawasaki motorcycles, two go-kart motors, a diamond-plated toolbox, a mountain bike and the catalytic converter from a gray Chevrolet van parked in the backyard
In addition, someone damaged the exhaust system of a gray BMW.
The value of the stolen items is $2,200.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.