Report: Man shoots Orangeburg woman in face

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman is in a Columbia hospital after a male friend allegedly shot her in the face on Tuesday just before 10 p.m. at a Sunnyside Street home.

Officers spoke to the woman after medics took her to the Regional Medical Center.

Initially she communicated with officers by using “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to answer their questions.

Officers noted her face was swollen and there appeared to be a gunshot wound to her right cheek.

The woman managed to say to officers that she and her male friend, a 37-year-old from Orangeburg, were walking to her home.

She said they’d not been arguing, but when she went to put her shoes on, she heard and felt the gunshot, the report states.

She then took off running from the home until a bystander saw her and called 911.

The man fled the area.

The two were not living together, but she said they have dated off and on.

Medics then transported the woman to Prisma Health for further care.