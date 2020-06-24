Report: Man shoots Orangeburg woman in face

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg woman is in a Columbia hospital after a male friend allegedly shot her in the face on Tuesday just before 10 p.m. at a Sunnyside Street home.
Officers spoke to the woman after medics took her to the Regional Medical Center.
Initially she communicated with officers by using “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to answer their questions.
Officers noted her face was swollen and there appeared to be a gunshot wound to her right cheek.
The woman managed to say to officers that she and her male friend, a 37-year-old from Orangeburg, were walking to her home.
She said they’d not been arguing, but when she went to put her shoes on, she heard and felt the gunshot, the report states.
She then took off running from the home until a bystander saw her and called 911.
The man fled the area.
The two were not living together, but she said they have dated off and on.
Medics then transported the woman to Prisma Health for further care.
In an unrelated incident, someone stole a woman’s vehicle that was unlocked, running and parked at a Dodge's gas pump on Old Edisto Road Tuesday around 8:40 p.m.
The woman told officers that she was in the process of moving to Orangeburg and using her 2008 black Landrover to haul all of her clothing, a 50-inch Samsung television and medication.
She told officers that after she pumped gas, she went inside, got a cup of coffee and then went return to her vehicle, but it wasn’t there.
The value of the vehicle and its contents is $7,601.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a 2017 water tank trailer from a Whittaker Parkway worksite in Orangeburg sometime early Monday.
Crews discovered it was missing when they arrived for work that day.
The value of the trailer is $10,000.
- A 92-year-old Shillings Bridge Road woman reported that her great-granddaughter borrowed her 2012 gray Toyota Corolla to buy cigarettes around midnight on Tuesday, but hadn’t returned by 5:45 a.m.
That’s when the Orangeburg woman called law enforcement.
The vehicle is valued at $12,000.
- Someone stole a catalytic converter from a van belonging to Garden City Church of Christ, located on Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, on Tuesday between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The catalytic converter is valued at $100.
