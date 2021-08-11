Report: Man robbed at gunpoint of $25

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone held a handgun to a man’s stomach at an Orangeburg gas station and robbed him of $25 early Tuesday morning, according to an incident report.
The man reported that he’d pulled up to a gas pump before going inside to purchase cigarettes.
When he walked back to his vehicle, he noticed a gray sedan parked at a nearby pump. Two unknown males occupied the sedan, the report states.
According to the man, the passenger in the sedan, armed with a handgun, approached him and then pressed the gun into the man’s stomach.
At that point, the armed passenger said, “Give me your wallet,” the report states.
The man gave $25 to the gunman, but didn’t give him the wallet because of its sentimental value, according to the report.
The passenger then returned to the sedan and the pair fled the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a red International tractor, which contained a red International front end loader, in the early morning hours on Tuesday at a Shamrock Road property in Neeses.
The owner and a deputy followed tracks that led to Cosmos Road and Peach Tree Street and located the tractor and front end loader there.
They are valued at $27,575.
In an unrelated report, a man told deputies that three juvenile males knocked him off of his bicycle on Monday on Sugar Hill Road around 9:45 p.m.
The man alleged the juveniles were hiding in the bushes and then jumped out, attacked him and knocked him off of his bike, the report states.
He claimed the juveniles reached for his pockets and book bag to steal items from him.
He fought off the juveniles and yelled for help.
A friend witnessed the juveniles allegedly assaulting the man and they fled the area once the friend yelled at them, the report states.
The man suffered lacerations to both of his elbows and sustained a swollen left eye.
Deputies spoke with some juveniles and each denied assaulting the man.
One of the juveniles alleged that he was outside of a relative’s house smoking marijuana that he’d allegedly gotten from an adult two days prior.
The S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice is investigating the case further.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD