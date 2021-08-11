Report: Man robbed at gunpoint of $25

Someone stole a red International tractor, which contained a red International front end loader, in the early morning hours on Tuesday at a Shamrock Road property in Neeses.

The owner and a deputy followed tracks that led to Cosmos Road and Peach Tree Street and located the tractor and front end loader there.

They are valued at $27,575.

In an unrelated report, a man told deputies that three juvenile males knocked him off of his bicycle on Monday on Sugar Hill Road around 9:45 p.m.

The man alleged the juveniles were hiding in the bushes and then jumped out, attacked him and knocked him off of his bike, the report states.

He claimed the juveniles reached for his pockets and book bag to steal items from him.

He fought off the juveniles and yelled for help.

A friend witnessed the juveniles allegedly assaulting the man and they fled the area once the friend yelled at them, the report states.

The man suffered lacerations to both of his elbows and sustained a swollen left eye.

Deputies spoke with some juveniles and each denied assaulting the man.