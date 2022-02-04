 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Report: Man led Orangeburg officers on brief chase

blue lights illustration

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is accused of leading police on a brief chase early Thursday morning.

The 33-year-old man was driving a 2004 Cadillac CTS when he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street around 2:38 a.m.

An officer activated his patrol cruiser’s blue lights and attempted to stop the Cadillac.

The Cadillac didn’t stop, the warrant claims.

The officer followed the Cadillac from John C. Calhoun Street to Windsor Street, then Glover Street and on to Maple Street. The Cadillac came to a stop on Fletcher Street.

The driver had active warrants, according to police.

An officer also cited the driver for third-offense driving under suspension and disregarding a traffic control device, which are misdemeanors.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

