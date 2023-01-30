Report: Man, cousin accidentally shot in Orangeburg; handgun was being cleaned

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man and woman were accidentally injured on Saturday when the man’s handgun fired as he was cleaning it, according to an incident report.

The incident happened at a Myers Road home in Orangeburg.

The man told deputies he was cleaning his Glock 43X when it fired.

He was shot in his left hand and his cousin was struck in her left leg.

Both were treated at the Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

In other reports:

• A man stole 1,100 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station in the Providence community on Saturday, according to an incident report.

The owner of Hutto Food Market, located at 1182 Good Farm Road, Holly Hill, told deputies that the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a man opening the underground fuel reservoir and pumping fuel into large receptacles toted on a trailer.

The man was wearing a black mask and yellow coat. The trailer was attached to a black, four-door Chevrolet Silverado Z71 truck that had a sunroof, according to the report.

The value of the stolen diesel fuel is $6,654.89.

• Someone stole a refrigerator from an unoccupied home on Whittaker Street in Orangeburg on Saturday.

The refrigerator is valued at $1,300.

• Catalytic converters were reported stolen from a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer, a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and a 2021 Honda Accord parked at Associates Asset Recovery on Friday. The business is located at 1644 Joe S. Jeffords Highway in Orangeburg.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $3,000.