Report: Man bit eye, ribs of attacker

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A St. Matthews Road man told police that four males robbed him at gunpoint on Tuesday morning, but he was able bite one of them in the left eye and ribs, a report states.

The man said he’d stepped outside around 3:30 a.m. to smoke a cigarette when the four armed males forced him back into the apartment.

He said the males grabbed two firearms that were in the kitchen.

After a physical altercation, the males took off walking down Marshall Street toward Columbia Road.

The man said a 2-month-old child was also in the apartment during the incident.

In other reports, multiple burglaries occurred at Hamp Chase Apartments, located on Hamp Chase Circle, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

Investigators believe the burglaries are related.

In total, four units, a vehicle and the gym were burglarized.

Among the items stolen: a gold Michael Kors watch, a black Burberry puffer jacket, a blue Michael Kors wallet, a Sony PlayStation 4 and $500 in cash.

The value of the stolen items is $1,890.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two armed males robbed a man of an Apple iPhone X on Sulton Court last Tuesday.

The man was meeting the seller of an Apple iPhone 12 at a residence on that street when two armed males approached and snatched his iPhone X from him.

The man said as he fled from the armed robbers, they shot at him.

He wasn’t injured.

In other reports from Nov. 23:

Someone stole a 2003 gray Mitsubishi Lancer parked on Corona Drive.

It is valued at $1,500.

The following items were stolen out of a contractor’s pickup parked at the Sleep Inn, located at 3689, mid-morning: a Stihl concrete saw and an 18-inch Husqvarna chainsaw.

The tools are valued at $1,400.

A purse containing $400 in cash and a Motorola Z flip-phone was stolen out of a vehicle parked on Kim Street in Cordova. The purse and its contents are valued at $1,403.

Someone cut a fence and stole a black horse from an Ayers Road woman in Orangeburg.

The horse is valued at $4,500.

