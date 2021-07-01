Report: Man accused of shooting at son before being killed by deputy; suspect had history of mental illness

Inabinet allegedly responded that he would not surrender and further stated that any deputy who came to arrest him would be shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

“After lengthy negotiations with Inabinet failed, deputies obtained an arrest warrant charging him with attempted murder. After obtaining the warrant, Sheriff Summers was again able to make phone contact with Inabinet and again pleaded with him to surrender peacefully. Inabinet again refused and indicated that anyone who approached him would be fired upon,” the release states.

Deputies called for K-9 officers to the scene and approached the Burke Road residence where Inabinet sat on the front porch, according to the sheriff’s office.

At that time, Inabinet allegedly pointed a semi-automatic pistol at deputies, the release states.

“One deputy fired at Inabinet fatally wounding him. Deputies on scene rendered aid to Mr. Inabinet and he was transported to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the 911 CAD details, the deputy allegedly shot Inabinet at 1:07 p.m.

According to Summers, the deputy who fired his service weapon did so as a last resort to save himself and the other deputies present.