Report: Man accused of shooting at son before being killed by deputy; suspect had history of mental illness

An armed man killed in a confrontation with Calhoun County deputies on Wednesday was accused of shooting at his son earlier in the day, according to an incident report released on Thursday.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of 51-year-old John “Hayden” Inabinet III. The Calhoun County deputy who reportedly shot him is on paid administrative leave during the probe.
“This is a very tragic situation for everyone involved,” Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said.
Inabinet was shot as deputies tried to serve him with a warrant for attempted murder. Attempts to get him to surrender peacefully at his 1488 Burke Road residence failed, Summers said.
“We did our best to get Mr. Inabinet to surrender peacefully, but it is obvious, based on our conversations and the findings at the scene, he had plans to commit violence,” Summers said.
“I am extremely proud of the professionalism my deputies exhibited during this difficult situation,” he added.
According to the incident report, Inabinet’s 19-year-old son and recently separated wife called law enforcement around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
They told deputies that Inabinet has a history of mental illness and he owns multiple firearms.
On Tuesday, Inabinet told his son he needed to move out of his residence after the two got into an argument, the report states.
Wednesday morning, Inabinet called his son and told him he needed to pack a few days’ worth of belongings and leave the residence.
The son told deputies he’d decided to move out anyway, due to Inabinet’s recent state of mind, the report states.
He attempted to reach Inabinet several times by phone, but wasn’t successful, so he decided to go to the Burke Road residence anyway to retrieve his personal belongings.
That’s when Inabinet allegedly opened fire at him, the report states.
Deputies investigating the incident learned from family members and other sources that Inabinet allegedly made several comments indicating that he was heavily armed and that he would not surrender to law enforcement, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Inabinet also allegedly told individuals that if anyone came on his property he would shoot them. In addition, they accused him of making threats about others in the area, according to the release.
Summers, who’d known Inabinet for “many years,” was able to make contact with Inabinet and “implored him to surrender peacefully,” the release states.
Inabinet allegedly responded that he would not surrender and further stated that any deputy who came to arrest him would be shot, according to the sheriff’s office.
“After lengthy negotiations with Inabinet failed, deputies obtained an arrest warrant charging him with attempted murder. After obtaining the warrant, Sheriff Summers was again able to make phone contact with Inabinet and again pleaded with him to surrender peacefully. Inabinet again refused and indicated that anyone who approached him would be fired upon,” the release states.
Deputies called for K-9 officers to the scene and approached the Burke Road residence where Inabinet sat on the front porch, according to the sheriff’s office.
At that time, Inabinet allegedly pointed a semi-automatic pistol at deputies, the release states.
“One deputy fired at Inabinet fatally wounding him. Deputies on scene rendered aid to Mr. Inabinet and he was transported to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead,” the sheriff’s office said.
According to the 911 CAD details, the deputy allegedly shot Inabinet at 1:07 p.m.
According to Summers, the deputy who fired his service weapon did so as a last resort to save himself and the other deputies present.
“The deputy, a seasoned law enforcement officer with 20 years of experience, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol until the State Law Enforcement Division completes its investigation of the incident,” the sheriff’s office said.
A search of the residence revealed several rifles and handguns positioned at numerous locations and in the crawl space of the residence, according to the release.
