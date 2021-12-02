Report: Man accidentally shoots self in scrotum, thigh in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 43-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the scrotum and left thigh when he attempted to holster his handgun on Wednesday, according to an ODPS incident report.

The accident occurred at 10:55 a.m. just outside of Woody’s Pawn Shop, located at 989 Russell Street.

The man was standing outside of the business, next to his SUV, when he attempted to holster his 9 mm FN America handgun. The holster was in the man’s waistband.

The handgun went off and the bullet traveled through his scrotum before entering his left inner thigh area, according to the incident report.

As Orangeburg County EMS triaged the man, he stated, “At least I didn’t shoot my d - - - off,” the report states.

The man will not face any charge of discharging a firearm in the city limits because it was accidental, according to the report.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A full-blooded, black-faced, red pit bull went missing from a Thelma Street property in Bowman.

The dog is valued at $1,000.

In other reports:

• A 2002 gray Lincoln Navigator was stolen from an Aultman Street residence in Orangeburg.

The owner called deputies on Wednesday after locating it at local salvage yard.

The Navigator is valued at $2,500.

• Someone stole a bucket attachment for a JCB Landoll from a construction site on Nov. 15.

The bucket was stolen from 3615 St. Matthews Road, where a new Spinx gas station is under construction.

The theft was reported on Wednesday. The attachment is valued at $5,500.

• A 9 mm Glock 19 handgun and $200 cash were stolen from a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked on Trecer Road in Cope on Wednesday.

The handgun and cash are valued at $800.

