Report: Males in shootout in Bowman

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Numerous people shot at each other from vehicles on Saturday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Rail Street in Bowman

Callers reported a large group of vehicles were in the street.

A group of males were arguing and then began shooting at each other, the report said.

There were no reports of physical injury.

The people involved fled before deputies arrived. The S.C. Highway Patrol and Holly Hill Police Department also responded to the scene.

Deputies collected an undisclosed number of spent shell casings from the road, the report states.

The Bowman Police Department will investigate the case.

In other reports:

• A man said two gunmen chased his vehicle down and demanded cash around 2:45 p.m. Friday in Orangeburg.

The man withdrew $200 from the ATM located at the Bojangles/Shell station, at 110 Chestnut Street, and left the area, according to an incident report.

He drove down Mingo Street and onto Goff Avenue. A gray car with Georgia license plates cut him off.

Two males jumped out of the vehicle with guns and told him to “give it up,” the report states.

He told deputies the incident happened quickly.

The man wasn’t physically injured.

He described both men as being Black males in their mid-20s.

He said one of the gunmen had a gold bottom grill in his mouth and a low haircut.

He described the other as having a slender build and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

If anyone has any information in the case, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). Callers don’t have to give their names.

• Someone stole 100 2-by-4 inch pieces of lumber measuring 16 feet long from a worksite on Rhododendron Drive in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Friday.

The value of the lumber is $1,600.

