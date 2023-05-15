Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 51-year-old Holly Hill man was shot near his right hip during a family gathering at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

The man arrived at the emergency department of Roper St. Francis Berkeley hospital in Summerville at 5:45 p.m., according to an incident report.

The man told a nurse that he was at a family gathering when someone opened fire, the report said.

He said everyone began to run and he realized a moment later he’d been shot.

The man didn’t know where the family gathering was, but knew it was somewhere in Orangeburg County, the nurse said.

Deputies weren’t able to speak with the injured man because he was being transported to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for further treatment.

In other reports:

• A Vance Road woman discovered on Friday morning that someone shot both rear windows of her 2008 white Ford Explorer in Bowman.

She noticed the damage as she was getting ready to take one of her children to school that morning.

A deputy also discovered that a bullet went through her home and landed on the floor of a bedroom closet.

She told deputies that a gunshot woke her up in the early morning hours, but when she got up to check, she didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary.

Her children were also in the home when the shooting occurred.

No one was physically injured.

• Someone stole a 2007 silver Audi A4 that the owned left secured and parked in the area of Seawright Street and Sawaga Street in Orangeburg due to mechanical issues.

She told deputies she parked the vehicle there on Thursday, but when she returned to get in on Friday, it was no longer there.

The value of the Audi is $6,000.