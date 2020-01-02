{{featured_button_text}}
An Old State Road home near Holly Hill was damaged by gunfire just after midnight on Jan. 1, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The homeowner told deputies that she was sitting in the family room watching television when she heard an unknown number of gunshots that sounded close to her home.

She looked up and noticed a hole in her window.

A bullet was located on the sofa, which was next to the chair where the woman was sitting, according to the incident report.

She was not injured.

Also on Wednesday, an Edens Street woman reported her home was ransacked while she was away.

The following items were stolen: $100 in coins, a set of diamond earrings, a set of Michael Kors hoop earrings, a set of gold hoop earrings, eight rings including a pink ice and smoky topaz ring, a Michael Kors gold watch, two Fossil watches, a 50-inch Vizio television, a Samsung flatscreen television, a Dell laptop computer, a pair of beige Lucky Brand flat-soled shoes, a Nextar GPS device, a pair of brown Coach loafers and a pair of black Coach loafers.

The value of the stolen items is $7,370.

