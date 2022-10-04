Report: Gunmen stole car, cash, phone in Bowman

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man claims three armed men robbed him of his car, cash and phone around 2:30 p.m. Monday in Bowman.

The man was at a friend’s Baxley Road home talking about cars when he saw a black pickup truck pull up, according to an incident report.

He claims three armed men got out of the truck. He knew two of them.

One of the gunmen accused him of breaking into his home, the man said. He denied the allegation.

One of the gunmen allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of the man. Another punched the man, the report said.

The man retreated into the woods, but noticed one of the gunmen drove away in his 2014 silver Nissan Maxima, which contained his phone and $80 in cash, the report said.

The man went to another friend’s house and called law enforcement.

Deputies said the man had cuts and scratches on his arms, his face was swollen and his clothes were dirty and ripped.

The man said the scratches and cuts were from running through the woods, but his face was swollen because someone punched him.

The value of the stolen items is $3,580.

In other reports:

• Someone stole seven catalytic converters from Don’s Car Crushing, located at 1191 White Sands Road in Holly Hill, over the weekend.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The value of the catalytic converters is $700.

• Someone stole a stainless steel Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a pearl handle on Monday from a Lipstick Lane home in Santee.

The revolver is valued at $1,000.

• A U-Haul towing dolly was reported stolen Monday from Skylar Towing, located at 2765 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg. The dolly is valued at $5,200.