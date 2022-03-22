 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Gun stolen from unlocked truck in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a handgun from a vehicle parked at a Mill Street business on Monday, according to a police incident report.

The gun owner reported that he left his car unlocked during his Monday shift at the UPS customer center, located at 861 Mill Street, the report said.

He had a black Glock 19 Gen5 handgun in a black book bag on the backseat. He reported it missing at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The gun is valued at $878.45.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A pull-behind welder was stolen from SI Group, located at 725 Cannon Bridge Road, in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Monday.

The welder is valued at $10,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

