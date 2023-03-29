A 19-year-old South Carolina State University student is facing a felony charge after campus police allegedly found a gun and seven loaded ammunition magazines in his dorm room on Monday morning.

Randall Juan McDaniel, of 161 Chartwell Road, Columbia, is facing one count of possession of a weapon on school campus.

The weapon was discovered as officers were conducting a health and safety check of dorm rooms at Hugine Suites, according to the warrant and police report obtained from S.C. State Police Chief Tim Taylor.

A campus officer allegedly found a black Glock 19 Gen 5 pistol along with seven loaded ammunition magazines in the top drawer of McDaniel’s dresser.

The seven loaded magazines contained approximately 218 rounds of ammunition, the warrant states.

McDaniel appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence on Tuesday morning.

She set his bond at $5,000 cash or surety. McDaniel has since posted bond.

She also ordered him not to return to the incident location.

S.C. State announced on Monday that it’s taken additional steps to make the campus safer following a shooting outside Hugine Suites late Saturday night. No one was physically injured.

One of those steps includes additional announced and unannounced health and safety checks of dormitories and other campus buildings.

If convicted of the charge, McDaniel faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.