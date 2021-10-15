Report: Guest attacks man in Orangeburg home; injuries ‘serious and potentially life threatening’

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 26-year-old Orangeburg man collapsed following an assault in his apartment around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A deputy described the man’s injuries as, “serious and potentially life threatening.”
The incident took place at Roosevelt Gardens apartments, located on Representative Circle, where the injured man lives.
The incident started as the man was sitting in a chair in his apartment, which he shares with a woman and her boyfriend. A male guest was also present.
The man’s mother claims the male guest “attacked and brutally beat” her son.
The woman and her boyfriend “immediately fled the apartment,” leaving the injured man alone, according to the report.
The injured man, with a towel wrapped around his head, exited the apartment and stumbled near another unit before he collapsed on the pavement, a deputy wrote.
A neighbor notified the injured man’s mother and transported him to the Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle.
Deputies attempted to gather information from the injured man while he was at RMC, but he wasn’t able to speak clearly.
Deputies don’t yet know what weapon was used against the man, but “it is assumed that it was some kind of blunt object,” the report states.
Medics transported the injured man to a Columbia-area trauma hospital.
In other reports:
• Someone bit off part of a Cordova man’s ear during an altercation just before 2 a.m. Friday.
A deputy found the piece of ear in the front yard, the report states.
The injured man said that a female and two males came into his Joree Drive yard.
He claimed one of the males punched the female in her face and “almost knocked her onto the porch.”
The Cordova man then went down the stairs to assist the female.
He claims the two men assaulted him and one of them bit off a large piece of his left ear, the report states.
The injured man said the assault stemmed from a false allegation another female made about him and the woman who was in his yard.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to RMC.
• Someone broke into a Holly Hill business and stole money from a safe.
The operations manager of Converse Logistics Group, located at 1949 Gardner Boulevard, reported the theft just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
• Someone stole a Tractor Supply Co. 5-foot-by-8-foot trailer along with a tri-ball trailer hitch from a Columbia Road residence in Orangeburg.
The owner reported the theft on Thursday.
The trailer and hitch are valued at $950.
• The following firearms were stolen from a Foliage Street residence in Bowman at some point during the past five weeks: a 9mm KeltecP11 pistol, a .380-caliber Bernadelli Interarms pistol and a Stevens shotgun.
The homeowner reported the theft on Thursday night.
The value of the firearms is $800.
