Report: Guest attacks man in Orangeburg home; injuries ‘serious and potentially life threatening’

Deputies don’t yet know what weapon was used against the man, but “it is assumed that it was some kind of blunt object,” the report states.

Medics transported the injured man to a Columbia-area trauma hospital.

In other reports:

• Someone bit off part of a Cordova man’s ear during an altercation just before 2 a.m. Friday.

A deputy found the piece of ear in the front yard, the report states.

The injured man said that a female and two males came into his Joree Drive yard.

He claimed one of the males punched the female in her face and “almost knocked her onto the porch.”

The Cordova man then went down the stairs to assist the female.

He claims the two men assaulted him and one of them bit off a large piece of his left ear, the report states.

The injured man said the assault stemmed from a false allegation another female made about him and the woman who was in his yard.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to RMC.

• Someone broke into a Holly Hill business and stole money from a safe.