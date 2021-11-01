Report: Elloree man accidentally shot while hunting

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Elloree man is undergoing medical treatment after his teen son accidentally shot him while they were hunting, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Horse Pond Road in Elloree, the report said.
The injured man said that his son shot at a deer and one of the pellets of buckshot struck his stomach, the report said.
A helicopter transported the injured man to Prisma Health Richland.
S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers also responded to the scene.
In other reports:
• A gunman robbed a man on a riding lawnmower of $5,000 in cash on Saturday, according to an incident report.
The man told deputies he was driving a zero-turn lawnmower at Park Street and Bolin Street in Neeses just before 7:30 p.m., when a person came up, pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet.
The gunman took the cash out of the man’s wallet and threw the wallet back at him.
The man called 911 when he got home.
• Someone stole a 9 mm white Canik pistol from a High Street home in Orangeburg on Sunday.
It is valued at $700.
• A 2003 gray Honda Pilot was stolen after the owner left it unsecured and the keys on the seat, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The theft took place just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the Exxon station at 3692 St. Matthews Road.
The owner went inside the store. He then saw a male jump in his Pilot and speed away toward Citadel Road.
Deputies later found the Pilot in Orangeburg.
It is valued at $3,000.
• Someone stole a 2009 white Hyundai Accent from the 500 block of Triangle Street in Orangeburg. The owner reported it stolen on Saturday.
The Accent is valued at $5,000.
• A 2003 blue Honda Element was stolen from a Second Street home in Santee. The Element owner reported it stolen on Saturday.
The Element has damage to the rear and is not drivable due to mechanical issues, the report states.
It is valued at $2,000.
• Someone stole a 2017 white Peterbilt day cab truck on Friday.
It was stolen from the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel, located at 3402 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.
The truck was later recovered in Georgia.
The value of the truck is $15,000.
