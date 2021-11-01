Report: Elloree man accidentally shot while hunting

It is valued at $700.

• A 2003 gray Honda Pilot was stolen after the owner left it unsecured and the keys on the seat, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The theft took place just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the Exxon station at 3692 St. Matthews Road.

The owner went inside the store. He then saw a male jump in his Pilot and speed away toward Citadel Road.

Deputies later found the Pilot in Orangeburg.

It is valued at $3,000.

• Someone stole a 2009 white Hyundai Accent from the 500 block of Triangle Street in Orangeburg. The owner reported it stolen on Saturday.

The Accent is valued at $5,000.

• A 2003 blue Honda Element was stolen from a Second Street home in Santee. The Element owner reported it stolen on Saturday.

The Element has damage to the rear and is not drivable due to mechanical issues, the report states.

It is valued at $2,000.

• Someone stole a 2017 white Peterbilt day cab truck on Friday.