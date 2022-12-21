Report: Dogs bite Eutawville man

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Eutawville man claims his neighbor’s two dogs bit him as he walked past their Lauderdale Road home, according to an incident report.

The man said he was bitten as he was walking home from the store at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said the man had bite marks on his right leg and a few bites to the left wrist.

Medics treated the man at the scene and then transported him to the Regional Medical Center.

The man says he plans to file a civil case to recover medical expenses.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a .40-caliber handgun from the glove compartment of a Toyota Camry parked at a Camphorwood Road home in Vance. The theft was reported Tuesday.

The owner wasn’t sure if she’d locked her car. She also didn’t know the make and model of the gun.

The gun is valued at $400.