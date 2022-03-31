 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Report claims inmate tried to escape from Orangeburg County Detention Center

Orangeburg County Detention Center (copy)

Orangeburg County Detention Center

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D FILES

An Orangeburg County Detention Center inmate allegedly attempted to escape through the roof on Wednesday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The 30-year-old Rowesville man surrendered to jail staff before Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at facility, which is located at 1534 Ellis Avenue.

Jail staff noticed the man was no longer in his holding cell at 11:40 p.m.

A dispatcher called deputies to the scene.

Meanwhile, jail staff reported finding the inmate in the rafters above the booking area.

The inmate “decided to make his way back down and surrender to OCDC staff,” according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

