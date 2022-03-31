Report claims inmate tried to escape from Orangeburg County Detention Center

An Orangeburg County Detention Center inmate allegedly attempted to escape through the roof on Wednesday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The 30-year-old Rowesville man surrendered to jail staff before Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at facility, which is located at 1534 Ellis Avenue.

Jail staff noticed the man was no longer in his holding cell at 11:40 p.m.

A dispatcher called deputies to the scene.

Meanwhile, jail staff reported finding the inmate in the rafters above the booking area.

The inmate “decided to make his way back down and surrender to OCDC staff,” according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.