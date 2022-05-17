Report: Child, 1, found walking on John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A concerned citizen found a 1-year-old girl wandering on John C. Calhoun Drive at 7:21 p.m. Monday, according to an ODPS incident report.

Several concerned citizens called police after seeing a child walking from the Palmetto Inn & Suites, located at 826 John C. Calhoun Drive, into the road.

A woman told police she stopped her vehicle and her juvenile son jumped out, picked up the toddler and returned her to the office at the motel.

A woman allegedly told officers the child was supposed to be in the office area with her, but the woman did not realize her child left.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of escaping from police custody while wearing only her bra, shorts and handcuffs around 3:22 p.m. Friday.

The incident began when officers were called to Dollar General, located at 362 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, regarding shoplifting concerns.

Officers allege that Christina Michelle Lee Beason, of John C. Calhoun Drive, was sitting on the floor rummaging through items in three baskets.

She was concealing a can of whipped cream and eating it, an officer claimed.

Beason had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on a trespassing charge and officers took her into custody.

When she arrived at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, Beason claimed she needed medical attention due to a panic attack.

An officer transported her to the Regional Medical Center to receive medical clearance.

Medical staff requested Beason submit a urine sample. While an officer alerted a nurse that Beason’s urine sample was available, she allegedly ran out of the hospital while her wrists were handcuffed behind her back.

A medical unit called dispatch saying they spotted a female walking down U.S. Highway 601 “in just a bra and shorts.”

Officers requested the assistance of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Shelby, to help track Beason’s location.

Officers located her at the nearby Roosevelt Gardens apartments and transported her the detention center.

Beason’s been charged with escape. She faces up to 15 years in prison if she’s convicted.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a Sony PlayStation5 and purple book bag from a Shadowlawn Drive home in Orangeburg on Saturday.

The value of the PlayStation5 and book bag is $850.

In other reports:

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a disabled 1996 Mazda B2300 parked at the intersection of Homestead Road and Four Holes Road, near Orangeburg.

The theft was discovered and reported on Saturday.

The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the Mazda is $1,600.

• Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 silver Honda Element parked at a Cameron Road home in Orangeburg on Saturday.

The value of the catalytic converter and damage to the Element is $1,400.

• A Zenith television and a Sears air conditioning unit were stolen from a Belleville Road home in Orangeburg.

The items were reported stolen on Saturday. They are valued at $15,000.

• Someone stole a blue Suzuki Quad Runner 4 from the woods at Cannon Bridge Road and Rivermont Road in Cordova on Saturday. The four-wheeler is valued at $1,000.

• On Lone Lane Drive in Cope, the following items were stolen: a 65-inch Samsung smart television, a set of JBL speakers, a washing machine and a clothes dryer.

Theft was reported on Sunday. The items are valued at $5,200.

