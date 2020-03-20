Report: Car shot, residents threatened in Neeses

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A man shot a car in Neeses, left and returned later to threaten the residents, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Residents of a Megan Drive home said the man first came into the yard between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and used a handgun to shoot the vehicle.

They said the man returned at 12:27 p.m., saying “I am going to come back and spray this house with bullets,” the report said.

Residents said the man shot the handgun in the air as he made a right turn from Megan Drive to Ninety Six Road.

One of the residents gave a deputy a blue plastic glove containing a .40-caliber shell casing allegedly from the shooting.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2016 burgundy Kia Sorento from a Rashimori Lane home in Orangeburg.

A homeowner reported the theft at 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

He told deputies that someone broke into his wife’s vehicle when she parked it in the city limits last week.