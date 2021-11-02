 Skip to main content
Report: Callers helped police locate missing children; father returned to Orangeburg to face charges
Report: Callers helped police locate missing children; father returned to Orangeburg to face charges

blue lights illustration

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

The father accused of not returning his children to their mother in Orangeburg was extradited from Memphis, Tennessee on Monday.

Michael Dione McGee II, 27, of Memphis was booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Nov. 1.

McGee is facing a felony charge of custodial interference.

A warrant claims the mother of his three children allowed McGee to spend time with the children as long as he agreed to return them at 10 a.m. Oct. 3.

When McGee and the children didn’t return to the mother’s Orangeburg home, she reported the incident to law enforcement, the warrant claims.

A television station in Memphis aired a story stating that McGee and the children may be in the area.

Callers reported sightings of him and the children to ODPS, according to newly released case documents.

Acting on a tip, the Memphis Police Department located McGee and the children on Oct. 21.

Child Protective Services of Memphis took custody of the children until their mother could pick them up later that day.

If convicted, McGee faces up to five years in prison and a court fine.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 15-year-old male is accused of illegally having a gun, according to an incident report.

Just after 11 a.m. Monday, members of the sheriff’s office Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Presidential Drive in Orangeburg.

Deputies found the 15-year-old upstairs and a “9 mm handgun lying within arm’s reach” of him, the report states.

No one else was in the apartment when deputies arrived.

Deputies attempted to interview the teen at the Criminal Investigations Division office, but he decided he didn’t want to talk, the report states.

The teen is facing the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Deputies transported him to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

