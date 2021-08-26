Report: Burglar wakes up sleeping man in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man was sleeping Tuesday night when someone broke into his Thomas Way Court home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man was asleep at 10:13 p.m. when his bathroom light turned on, waking him.
He saw a male with dread-style hair standing next to his bed, saying, "Give me what you got. I know you got it."
The man began chasing the intruder around, the report said.
During the chase, the man noticed his 60-inch Samsung Smart TV was stolen. It is valued at $600.
Deputies tried to find signs of the intruder fleeing on foot but could not, the report states.
In other reports:
• A trailer full of scrap metal was stolen from Don's Car Crushing in Holly Hill on Monday night.
The trailer, valued at $15,000, had an estimated $10,900 worth of scrap metal inside of it. The theft was reported Tuesday.
The trailer is a gray 2013 Trailstar dump-style trailer with South Carolina license plate tag PV82347.
• Someone broke into the Edisto Wash & Go maintenance office on Old Edisto Drive last week and stole quarters.
Someone also set fire to a cardboard box containing plastic vacuum hoses, causing the entire office to be covered in black soot, according to the report.
The two quarter dispensers, valued at $1,500 each, were damaged.
The repair of the building and cleanup of the smoke damage, as well as the installation of new coin dispensers, is estimated to cost an additional $3,000.
• A Branchville man reported that someone stole his John Deere bush hog and John Deere tractor from his Edward Street residence last week.
The tractor and bush hog are valued at $25,000.
The man said someone also stole the trailer the equipment was on. The trailer is valued at $3,000.