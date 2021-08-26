Report: Burglar wakes up sleeping man in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man was sleeping Tuesday night when someone broke into his Thomas Way Court home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man was asleep at 10:13 p.m. when his bathroom light turned on, waking him.

He saw a male with dread-style hair standing next to his bed, saying, "Give me what you got. I know you got it."

The man began chasing the intruder around, the report said.

During the chase, the man noticed his 60-inch Samsung Smart TV was stolen. It is valued at $600.

Deputies tried to find signs of the intruder fleeing on foot but could not, the report states.

In other reports:

• A trailer full of scrap metal was stolen from Don's Car Crushing in Holly Hill on Monday night.

The trailer, valued at $15,000, had an estimated $10,900 worth of scrap metal inside of it. The theft was reported Tuesday.

The trailer is a gray 2013 Trailstar dump-style trailer with South Carolina license plate tag PV82347.