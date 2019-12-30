Someone broke into a 74-year-old’s home and beat him with a metal pipe, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The sheriff’s office is seeking the person responsible.
The 74-year-old man called 911 from his Willie Road home at 12:53 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
When deputies arrived, they found the man in the living room and his body was covered in blood.
He was shaking and unable to keep his eyes open.
The man told deputies he was in bed when he heard the sound of someone kicking in his door.
He went into the living room and encountered a short, built black male and asked him, “What are you doing in my house?”
He said that’s when the male hit him several times with a metal pipe on his head.
The male demanded money and then said, “I’m going to kill you,” the incident report states.
The male then took the man’s 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and fled, but didn’t get far.
S.C. Highway Patrol discovered the truck wrecked, overturned and abandoned at another area on Willie Road.
An ambulance transported the injured homeowner to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators are trying to locate the person responsible.
If anyone has information about the crime, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
