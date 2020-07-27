Report: Body of woman dumped in cemetery; child provides key clues

A child of the woman killed by homicide provided a clue to deputies where to find her, according to an incident report.
Saturday at 2:45 a.m., Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigators located the body of 29-year-old Breanna Deshae Fludd in the back corner of Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, 4848 Old State Road, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Fludd lived with a family member on Ellis Avenue in Orangeburg.
Charles Antawn Smalls, 39, of Anderson and 185 Haggerty St., Holly Hill, is facing the charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He and Fludd had been in a relationship.
It was one of Fludd’s two minor children who provided clues about her disappearance and whereabouts the night before.
The children were due to stay with Fludd’s mother, Betty Fludd, on Friday.
Smalls and the children met his mother in Calhoun County around 8 p.m. Smalls left the location.
He left the children with his mother, then Betty Fludd picked up the children there.
One of the children asked Betty Fludd, “Is my mommy dead?” according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
This prompted her to report her daughter’s disappearance to law enforcement.
She filed a missing person report at 11:30 p.m.
The child told Betty Fludd that the mother and Smalls had been fighting.
Man who sued Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office sentenced to prison; 30-year-old led officers on 2 chases
The incident report goes on to say the child told her that Smalls allegedly “pushed her mother out the car at a church and her mother was lying on the ground faced down and looked dead.”
Betty Fludd told deputies that usually when she meets Smalls or his mother that Brenna Fludd is with them.
On Friday when she met to get the children, her daughter wasn’t there.
Deputies then reached out to Smalls’ mother.
She described the location of the church, in Calhoun County, where they usually meet.
She said Smalls told her that he left Breanna Fludd at a church, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies then began to check “multiple churches and graveyards along Old State Road,” a report states.
The report states that when they arrived at the left rear corner of Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, they discovered Breanna Fludd’s lifeless body.
She was wearing a white shirt, orange shorts and a black face mask. She was face down on the ground near the tree line, the report states.
Next to her was a purse and a pair of slide sandals.
The report states that the county coroner arrived and observed “multiple stab wounds to the groin area” and what appeared to be several defensive cuts on Breanna Fludd’s hand.
Further investigation of a nearby area turned up another black facemask and spent shell casings.
Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said Breanna Fludd’s body is expected to undergo an autopsy on Tuesday.
A cause of death will be determined after the autopsy is concluded.
At 11 a.m. on Monday, Smalls appeared for his arraignment via video conference.
Calhoun County Magistrate Jeff Bloom deferred Smalls’ bond to be considered by a circuit judge at a later time.
Smalls said he has retained Eduardo Curry as a lawyer to represent him in the case.
Smalls has a 2006 conviction for resisting arrest and a 2013 conviction of first-degree assault and battery.
Smalls also has the current pending charges: second-offense driving under the influence and unlawful possession of a firearm from a December 2019 incident, and armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony from an April 2020 incident.
In that incident, Fludd reported that Smalls punched her multiple times about her body and face and dragged her around the room at a Haggerty Drive address near Holly Hill.
She claimed Smalls said he wanted to kill her.
Smalls allegedly shot at her and then took $360 from her at gunpoint while he demanded that she come up with more money.
If Smalls is convicted of murder, he faces between 30 years to life in prison.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
