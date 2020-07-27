Report: Body of woman dumped in cemetery; child provides key clues

She was wearing a white shirt, orange shorts and a black face mask. She was face down on the ground near the tree line, the report states.

Next to her was a purse and a pair of slide sandals.

The report states that the county coroner arrived and observed “multiple stab wounds to the groin area” and what appeared to be several defensive cuts on Breanna Fludd’s hand.

Further investigation of a nearby area turned up another black facemask and spent shell casings.

Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said Breanna Fludd’s body is expected to undergo an autopsy on Tuesday.

A cause of death will be determined after the autopsy is concluded.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Smalls appeared for his arraignment via video conference.

Calhoun County Magistrate Jeff Bloom deferred Smalls’ bond to be considered by a circuit judge at a later time.

Smalls said he has retained Eduardo Curry as a lawyer to represent him in the case.

Smalls has a 2006 conviction for resisting arrest and a 2013 conviction of first-degree assault and battery.