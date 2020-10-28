Report: Bicyclist shot Neeses home

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Neeses man claims a bicyclist shot his home Tuesday night after a dispute over some stolen weapons, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man told deputies he was sitting by his Ladybug Road home when a male riding a bicycle showed up.

The man confronted the bicyclist about some stolen weapons and a verbal altercation ensued, the report said.

The bicyclist allegedly fired two shots toward the home and then left.

One of the shots struck the home and caused it to lose electricity.

A juvenile was in the home but wasn’t injured.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2004 Ford F350 Super Duty truck parked at the Tru by Hilton hotel on Citadel Drive.

The truck owner discovered it was stolen around 9 a.m. Tuesday and called law enforcement.

There were also five firearms inside of the truck.

The value of the stolen items is $10,000.