Report: Bamberg woman tried to run over man

Bamberg Police

Department

Bamberg police arrested a woman after she allegedly tried to run over someone with her vehicle.

After the woman was located on Sept. 26, she reportedly confessed and was placed in handcuffs.

An offficer found an empty whiskey bottle and an open beer can in her vehicle. Also found during the inventory were a scale and a glass pipe with burn marks on it in a purse on the back seat. The subject also had a small dog inside the vehicle, which the officer placed inside his patrol car.

The vehicle was towed.

The woman reportedly began to use vulgar language and pulled away as police attempted to arrest her.

The officer transported the subject to jail without incident. However upon arrival at the jail, the subject became hostile when the officer attempted to pull her mask up over her mouth. The subject tried to bite the officer. A corrections officer met the officer to gain control and put the mask on the subject. At this point, the officer could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the subject’s person. The officer had to control the subject using pressure point application on her jugular notch.