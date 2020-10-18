Report: Bamberg woman tried to run over man

Bamberg Police
Department
Bamberg police arrested a woman after she allegedly tried to run over someone with her vehicle.
After the woman was located on Sept. 26, she reportedly confessed and was placed in handcuffs.
An offficer found an empty whiskey bottle and an open beer can in her vehicle. Also found during the inventory were a scale and a glass pipe with burn marks on it in a purse on the back seat. The subject also had a small dog inside the vehicle, which the officer placed inside his patrol car.
The vehicle was towed.
The woman reportedly began to use vulgar language and pulled away as police attempted to arrest her.
The officer transported the subject to jail without incident. However upon arrival at the jail, the subject became hostile when the officer attempted to pull her mask up over her mouth. The subject tried to bite the officer. A corrections officer met the officer to gain control and put the mask on the subject. At this point, the officer could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the subject’s person. The officer had to control the subject using pressure point application on her jugular notch.
The subject was booked for malicious injury to personal property, disorderly conduct and open container, and then placed on hold for first-degree assault and battery.
A witness confirmed that the woman tried to run over the victim several times.
In an unrelated incident on Sept. 30, Bamberg city officers and SLED agents went to a residence to look for a subject wanted by Barnwell County for murder. Two Bamberg officers noticed a shell casing in the driveway leading to the residence. A male subject came out of the residence and was reportedly belligerent and uncooperative.
After denying anyone else was in the residence, the man admitted that his cousin was inside. Police told the man his cousin was wanted for murder. At this point, the man was detained for safety purposes.
Officers told the suspect to come out and prepared to send a K-9 inside. The homeowner arrived on the scene and gave officers permission to go inside. SLED agents were able to apprehend the suspect and reported and SKS rifle and a handgun were inside. EMS was called to treat the suspect for a dog bite.
A search of the suspect’s person found more than $1,500 cash, a bag of marijuana, a debit car belonging to someone else, a cellphone and an unemployment check.
The suspect was arrested and taken to jail. The rifle and handgun were seized by police.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.