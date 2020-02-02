Bamberg County
Sheriff’s Office
A woman reported that her daughter had allegedly been taking money from the woman’s bank account without permission.
On Jan. 6, the woman reported that her bank account had been violated. She stated that there had been six unauthorized withdrawals from her account, and she said that her daughter had done this in the past and was the only one with intricate knowledge of her account.
The victim showed an officer her most recent bank statement pointing out the unauthorized withdrawals. The total injury incurred is $340.96. The victim will notify her bank of the fraud, and criminal issues will be pursued on the victim’s daughter at the victim’s request.
In other reports:
• On the morning of Jan. 12, the sheriff’s department received a call from a male stating his truck had been stolen from his yard the previous night. An officer met with the victim at his Heritage Highway residence. The victim showed the officer pictures of his truck, and the officer took one for his report.
While the victim retrieved the title to the truck in order to get the vehicle information, the officer checked out and took pictures of tire tracks in the victim’s yard to the shed where the victim stated his truck had been. The officer also noticed and took pictures of footprints from under the shed where it appeared the vehicle had been pushed out.
A BOLO alert has been issued for a two-tone blue and white 1985 Chevrolet C10 with aftermarket chrome wheels. The truck’s information has been entered into National Crime Information Center database.
Bamberg Police
Department
• On the evening of Jan. 6, an officer noticed a vehicle speeding in a 25-mph zone on Highway 301, and patrol car’s radar confirmed the driver was traveling at 41 mph. The officer initiated a traffic stop, informed the female driver the reason for the stop, and asked her for her information. The officer noticed a slight odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and the assisting officer confirmed the odor as marijuana.
The officer ran her information through dispatch. It came back that she had a warrant for her in Effingham County, Georgia, and also that her license was suspended. While dispatch confirmed the driver’s warrant, the officer checked her driver’s history and discovered she had a previous driving under suspension conviction.
The vehicle’s insurance status was not able to be determined because the subject was driving a vehicle in her mother’s name, but the officer was able to determine the tag on the vehicle was valid. The driver and her boyfriend admitted to smoking some marijuana earlier in the day, and upon inspection of the vehicle, no evidence of marijuana was found.
The driver was arrested for speeding, second-offense driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
