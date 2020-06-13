Report: Bamberg man stole from little girl’s fruit stand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bamberg Police

Department

Officers received a call mid-morning on May 23 in reference to a male subject taking an apple from the fruit stand in front of Little Howie’s.

An officer saw the subject matching the clothing description walking in front of Ziggy’s Motel. When an officer asked him about it, the subject admitted to taking the apple because no one was at the stand.

The owner of Little Howie’s arrived and stated that it was his little girl’s fruit stand and when he confronted the subject, the subject became irate and used plenty of profanity. The owner stated that he wanted to press charges due to the way the subject was acting and for how the subject had spoken to him.

The subject was placed under arrest and taken to jail for petit larceny.

In other reports:

• In the very early morning hours of May 23, an officer was patrolling and conducted a traffic stop. The subject’s speech was slurred, and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotics while speaking to the officer.