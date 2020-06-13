Report: Bamberg man stole from little girl’s fruit stand

Bamberg Police
Department
Officers received a call mid-morning on May 23 in reference to a male subject taking an apple from the fruit stand in front of Little Howie’s.
An officer saw the subject matching the clothing description walking in front of Ziggy’s Motel. When an officer asked him about it, the subject admitted to taking the apple because no one was at the stand.
The owner of Little Howie’s arrived and stated that it was his little girl’s fruit stand and when he confronted the subject, the subject became irate and used plenty of profanity. The owner stated that he wanted to press charges due to the way the subject was acting and for how the subject had spoken to him.
The subject was placed under arrest and taken to jail for petit larceny.
In other reports:
• In the very early morning hours of May 23, an officer was patrolling and conducted a traffic stop. The subject’s speech was slurred, and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotics while speaking to the officer.
An assisting officer had the subject perform three different field sobriety checks. The subject failed all three tests and was reportedly in no condition to be driving. The officer read the suspect her Miranda rights and advised her that she was being placed under arrest for driving under the influence and being taken to jail.
• While sitting and observing traffic in the late afternoon of May 22, a city officer’s rear radar picked up on a subject car traveling at 45 mph in a 30-mph zone. The officer called into dispatch for a traffic stop and initiated his in-car camera and blue lights.
The driver pulled off the roadway and stopped, and she then opened her driver’s door and started to get out. The officer walked up to the car and noticed a bag containing a green leafy substance in the driver’s door. The officer asked the female subject for her driver’s license and she handed him her S.C. ID card and stated that she did not have a driver’s license.
The officer then asked the subject to step out of her car and walk to the front of his patrol car. The officer ran the subject’s information through dispatch, and her license came back as being suspended, and there was a warrant for her in the state of Georgia. Georgia did not wish to extradite the subject.
The subject then called her mother to retrieve her car. With the evidence collected, the subject was charged and booked for first-offense driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.
