Bamberg Police
Department
A Bamberg man was arrested for misuse of 911 for calling multiple times to report what allegedly were hallucinations.
Bamberg 911 dispatch received a call a little after midnight on Dec. 30 in reference to someone on the rooftops on the buildings downtown. When an officer arrived and made contact with the caller, the caller stated that he had heard someone on the rooftop. He also said he had heard a male and a female voice, which had actually been the officer on a traffic stop just outside of the caller’s location just minutes prior.
The officer checked all the doors to the businesses to ensure no one was inside any of the buildings. After verification, the officer advised the caller that no one was inside the buildings and for him to stop calling 911 for these types of calls. The officer gave the caller the non-emergency to dispatch.
However at 5:16 a.m., dispatch received another call from the same caller in reference to people on the downtown buildings’ rooftops. When the officer arrived on the scene, the caller was sweating profusely and acting like he was hallucinating. The subject was pointing at the buildings on the east side of Main Street saying, “Look at the people aiming guns at me.”
Using his flashlight, the officer did not see anyone on the rooftops. At this point, the officer handcuffed, arrested and took the subject to jail for misuse of 911.
In an unrelated report, a Bamberg unit responded to a Broad Street location on the afternoon of Dec. 31 in reference to a drunk pedestrian in the roadway. Upon arrival on scene, the officer observed a male subject lying on the side of the road. The subject was responsive and lying on an alcoholic beverage bottle that had burst on impact.
The subject could barely sit up, and his speech was slurred. The officer helped the subject to his feet. The subject was wobbling and could barely stand. The officer could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the subject’s breath. The subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to jail.
