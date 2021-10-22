Report: 79-year-old injured by vehicle in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 79-year-old Orangeburg man suffered a head injury after a vehicle struck him as he tried to walk across St. Matthews Road on Thursday afternoon, according to an ODPS incident report.

The driver told officers she was exiting a Boulevard Street bank’s driveway around 3 p.m. She saw the man across the road.

As she began to exit the driveway of the business, she noticed the man was no longer there, the report said.

She then realized she’d struck the man with the front of her vehicle.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center.

Officers spoke with the man there.

He told officers that he saw the vehicle, but continued to walk on the road, the report said.

Investigators determined both the driver and pedestrian are at fault.

The driver is allegedly at fault for failing to ensure the road was clear. The pedestrian is allegedly at fault for walking in the road.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office