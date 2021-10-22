 Skip to main content
Report: 79-year-old injured by vehicle in Orangeburg
Report: 79-year-old injured by vehicle in Orangeburg

Police, illustration

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 79-year-old Orangeburg man suffered a head injury after a vehicle struck him as he tried to walk across St. Matthews Road on Thursday afternoon, according to an ODPS incident report.

The driver told officers she was exiting a Boulevard Street bank’s driveway around 3 p.m. She saw the man across the road.

As she began to exit the driveway of the business, she noticed the man was no longer there, the report said.

She then realized she’d struck the man with the front of her vehicle.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center.

Officers spoke with the man there.

He told officers that he saw the vehicle, but continued to walk on the road, the report said.

Investigators determined both the driver and pedestrian are at fault.

The driver is allegedly at fault for failing to ensure the road was clear. The pedestrian is allegedly at fault for walking in the road.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole the following items from a Masoniel Lane home in Cordova on Thursday: a queen-size mattress set, a twin-size bed, a 50-inch television, a 32-inch television, a washing machine and a pair of shoes.

The value of the stolen items is $1,126.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

