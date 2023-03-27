A 6-year-old girl says a stranger grabbed her in her Eutaw Springs yard on Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the backyard of a Grader Fire Road home, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A mother and daughter were playing in the backyard when the mother decided to go inside the house for just a few minutes, the report said.

When the mother walked back outside, she couldn’t find her daughter, according to the incident report.

She called out for her daughter and then saw her coming from the woods, just behind the house.

She told her daughter, “Don’t wander off because someone can snatch you up,” the report states.

“Someone already tried to snatch me,” the girl replied.

The girl said the stranger grabbed her by her wrists, told her to keep her mouth quiet and then punched her in the stomach, the report states.

The mother called 911.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and set up a perimeter around the area where it was believed the stranger may have retreated into the woods.

They also brought tracking dogs to the area, but the search was unsuccessful.

Orangeburg County EMS provided medical attention to the girl, but didn’t transport her to the hospital.

The girl described the stranger as a white man who was barefooted, with longish brown hair, a yellow shirt, blue jeans and a black mask.

If anyone has information about someone matching this description, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.