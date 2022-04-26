Report: 2-year-old wandered Orangeburg apartment complex with no clothes

Orangeburg

A toddler was allegedly found wandering around an apartment complex with no clothes on April 14, according to an ODPS incident report.

The child’s mother, 20-year-old Kiniyia A.T. Gatewood, is charged of unlawful conduct toward a child. She lives at Glenfield Apartments, located at 2450 Columbia Road.

A warrant alleges Gatewood “fell asleep after a long night with friends consuming narcotics and the child was able to get out of the front door that was not locked and roamed around the apartment complex naked and unsupervised.”

A man saw the toddler, picked her up and took her to the front office where he called for law enforcement around 1:30 p.m., the report said.

The child wasn’t physically harmed. After the incident, the S.C. Department of Social Services worked to place the child with another relative, the report said.

If convicted, Gatewood faces a court fine and up to 10 years in prison.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Holly Hill man is accused of trying to stab his housemate in front of a deputy.

Nathaniel Brunson Jr., 49, of 580 Coach Road, is facing one count of attempted murder.

Brunson called deputies to the boarding house where he lives around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

He claimed that one of his housemates tossed a brick through the sliding glass door and damaged doors throughout the home.

The housemate told the deputy that he didn’t know how the doors became damaged.

He told deputy that he doesn’t feel safe there and that he’s tried to get the homeowner to evict Brunson because he allegedly causes trouble.

The deputy tried unsuccessfully to reach the homeowner by phone.

As the deputy began to drive away, she allegedly saw Brunson charging the housemate.

The deputy claimed Brunson was holding a small kitchen knife and was swinging it at the housemate.

The warrant alleges Brunson, “attempted to stab/cut the victim in an attempt to cause great bodily harm by charging at him, swinging what appeared to be a small kitchen knife and trying to grab the victim.”

“The victim was not injured due to him being able to get away and keep distance from the defendant,” the warrant states.

On Sunday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West set Brunson’s bond at $5,000 cash or surety.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Brunson hasn’t posted bond.

