Report: 2-year-old Orangeburg boy treated for fentanyl; mother says child may have found father’s pain meds

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 2-year-old Orangeburg boy is “back to normal health” after testing positive for fentanyl on Tuesday afternoon, according to a hospital social worker.
The child’s mother believes the child came into contact with his father’s pain management medication, according to an incident report.
The boy received initial treatment at the Regional Medical Center. He was then taken to Prisma Health Richland, where a social worker contacted Orangeburg County deputies.
According to the social worker, the boy’s mother said she was cleaning up at home when she noticed her son had “some white residue around his mouth,” an incident report states.
Her son became “less responsive and sleepy” and that’s when she took him to RMC, the report states.
At some point, either EMS medics or hospital staff administered naloxone. Naloxone is a medication that causes a partial reversal of an opioid overdose.
The mother said her son’s father uses fentanyl patches and oxycodone to assist with pain associated with sickle cell disease.
She assumed her son “may have gotten a hold of the oxycodone,” the report states.
Fentanyl is “a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
In an unrelated report, someone burglarized a Shalom Lane home in Orangeburg on Tuesday and stole jewelry and a piggybank belonging to the homeowner’s grandchildren.
The value of the stolen items is $2,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 23-year-old man is accused of stealing his father’s 2015 grey Mazda 5 van from a Schley Street home.
Joshua Pavic Gathers of 2205 Pine Forest Drive, Florence, is facing the charge of grand larceny valued more than $2,000.
Gathers’ father reported the theft on Sept. 3, 2020, 10 days after his son allegedly “packed all his clothes, took the van keys” and the van, according to an incident report.
Gathers was taken into custody in Darlington County in August on charges of trafficking cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of narcotics and possession with intent to distribute scheduled drugs. Those charges are pending.
An ODPS officer served the grand larceny warrant to Gathers at the Darlington County Detention Center on Tuesday. He then transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
If convicted on the grand larceny charge, Gathers faces up to five years in prison.
