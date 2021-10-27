Report: 2-year-old Orangeburg boy treated for fentanyl; mother says child may have found father’s pain meds

Fentanyl is “a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent,” according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

In an unrelated report, someone burglarized a Shalom Lane home in Orangeburg on Tuesday and stole jewelry and a piggybank belonging to the homeowner’s grandchildren.

The value of the stolen items is $2,000.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 23-year-old man is accused of stealing his father’s 2015 grey Mazda 5 van from a Schley Street home.

Joshua Pavic Gathers of 2205 Pine Forest Drive, Florence, is facing the charge of grand larceny valued more than $2,000.

Gathers’ father reported the theft on Sept. 3, 2020, 10 days after his son allegedly “packed all his clothes, took the van keys” and the van, according to an incident report.

Gathers was taken into custody in Darlington County in August on charges of trafficking cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of narcotics and possession with intent to distribute scheduled drugs. Those charges are pending.