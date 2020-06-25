Report: 18-year-old accidentally shot in Orangeburg

A woman was at the store with her uncle and the father of her child when she saw a man she knows.

She said the man left the location, but returned with a firearm and shot at them.

The uncle heard two gunshots.

No one was injured.

In other reports:

• No one was injured when someone fired into a Caufield Court home in Holly Hill just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man reported that he was sound asleep when he heard two gunshots and glass breaking.

He got down on the floor and crawled out of his bedroom to call law enforcement.

Two other people inside of the home said that they didn’t hear the gunshots or glass breaking.

Deputies couldn’t locate any shell casings or projectiles.

• Someone burglarized Orangeburg Preparatory School, on North Road, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The maintenance supervisor discovered something was amiss when he arrived for work at 6:30 a.m.