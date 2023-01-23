Report: $1,700 taken following card game at Orangeburg Dollar Tree

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A man took $1,700 from a woman following a card game at a Dollar Tree store, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar Tree at 2565 North Road in Orangeburg.
The woman said she was working at a checkout counter when a man approached and asked if she wanted to play a card game for money, according to the report.
She said she offered $20 to play the game, but she lost, so the man kept the money.
She then offered the man $1,700 to play the game, the report said.
She claims the man then took the cash and fled in a gray vehicle.
In an unrelated report, someone broke into a vehicle, garage and two sheds at a Freedom Road property in Branchville on Saturday and stole the following: a power saw, an electric bush trimmer, a leaf blower, an air compressor, a circular saw and a chainsaw.
The value of the stolen items is $1,590.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Someone stole a 2004 white Chevrolet Suburban parked at a Maxcy Street home on Sunday morning.
The value of the SUV is $5,000.
