Ravenell: Scammer using Orangeburg County Sheriff Office’s name

Someone is dropping the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office’s name in a scam, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“They’re using real names with illegal purposes,” Ravenell said. “If you have any questions, please, just call us.”

A person reported Friday that someone called claiming a Capt, Green had warrants against the person for failing to show up for jury duty.

The person was told he could have the warrants dropped by going to a local business to get a money card for $1,000 and giving the caller that card number.

When the number given is dialed, it goes straight to voice mail that says the caller has reached the sheriff’s office. That number is 803-395-0337, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone receives such a call, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

