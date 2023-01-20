Purse snatched in grocery store parking lot in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man snatched the purse from a woman’s shoulder in a grocery store parking lot on Thursday, according to an incident report.

The purse-snatching occurred as the woman was returning her shopping cart at 11:55 a.m. at Food Lion, located at 1370 Chestnut Street.

Security cameras show the man getting into a nearby SUV, driving by someone else, then fleeing the scene.

Someone attempted to use several of the woman’s credit cards moments later.

She was able to cancel her cards.

The value of the purse and contents is $1,100.

In other reports:

• Three catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at a Sellers Street auto repair shop.

The theft was discovered after a Glover Street resident called police about a man running from the shop at 2:09 a.m. Thursday.

The resident reported hearing “grinding noises” for 30 minutes before the man ran from the Sellers Street area.

The man was carrying a bag and a ladder.

Officers discovered several saw blades on the ground near where vehicles were parked.

Three saw blades and a car jack were collected by officers.

The value of the catalytic converters is $2,000.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a bus parked at the Orangeburg County Transit Center, located at 1630 Carolina Avenue.

A driver started the bus’s engine on Thursday morning and said it “sounded like a train,” the report states.

The value of the catalytic converter is $300.

• A 2010 gold Chevrolet Impala stolen in Orangeburg was found in Charleston.

The vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of an apartment located at 1048 Doyle Street. The theft was reported on Thursday.

Charleston police found and towed the vehicle, reporting its license plate had been replaced with one that didn’t belong to it.

The value of the car is $10,000.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

The following items were reported stolen from a storage unit on Camden Road in Holly Hill on Wednesday: tools, a microwave, an IKEA speaker, an IKEA turntable and an IKEA amplifier.

The items are valued at $1,350.