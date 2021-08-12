Prosthetic leg stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a prosthetic leg from a Weeping Willow Drive home sometime between May 1 and June 30.

An Orangeburg man reported the theft on Wednesday.

The man said he’d been away from his home receiving medical treatment and didn’t realize the prosthetic leg was missing until he started to get better and move around.

He doesn’t know who would’ve stolen his leg, the report states.

The prosthetic leg is valued at $1,000.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a disabled and secured 2008 white Ford F-150 truck parked at the intersection of Five Chop Road and Carriage Hill Road near Santee.

The truck owner went to the location around 3 p.m. Wednesday to retrieve his truck and discovered it wasn’t there.

The value of the truck is $4,500.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.