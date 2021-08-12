 Skip to main content
Prosthetic leg stolen in Orangeburg
OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a prosthetic leg from a Weeping Willow Drive home sometime between May 1 and June 30.

An Orangeburg man reported the theft on Wednesday.

The man said he’d been away from his home receiving medical treatment and didn’t realize the prosthetic leg was missing until he started to get better and move around.

He doesn’t know who would’ve stolen his leg, the report states.

The prosthetic leg is valued at $1,000.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a disabled and secured 2008 white Ford F-150 truck parked at the intersection of Five Chop Road and Carriage Hill Road near Santee.

The truck owner went to the location around 3 p.m. Wednesday to retrieve his truck and discovered it wasn’t there.

The value of the truck is $4,500.

