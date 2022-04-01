Prosecutor wants teen rape suspect jailed

A 19-year-old man accused of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct has been violating the terms of his house arrest, according to 2nd Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller.

Miller wants a circuit judge to revoke the bond of Bowen Turner of Orangeburg.

Miller also wants Turner to remain at the Orangeburg County Detention Center until his two cases are disposed.

According to Miller’s motion filed on March 25, a review of Turner’s GPS monitoring records allegedly showed repeat violations of his bond, including ignoring curfews and going to places not approved by the court.

Sarah Ford, who represents the accusers in both the Bamberg County and Orangeburg County cases, said, “I’m hopeful this is a step in the right direction.”

“The victims deserve justice and accountability and so far there’s not a whole lot of that in these cases,” she said.

“We shouldn’t allow folks with power and privilege to determine what justice looks like for them; the (justice) system should decide that and hold everyone accountable equally, period,” Ford said.

According to Miller’s 51-page motion, which includes pages of Turner’s alleged whereabouts per his GPS records from November 2021 through this past February, Turner has visited golf courses and restaurants in Columbia.

In his court-ordered conditions for house arrest, Turner is allowed to leave the house between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., but only for “attorney visits, court appearances, mental health counseling and medical emergencies.”

According to the GPS records included in Miller’s motion, Turner visited Linrick Golf Course, located at 356 Campground Road, in Columbia, 13 times between November 2021 and February 2022.

Most of the visits lasted 10 minutes or less, however, at least four visits lasted longer than an hour.

Miller states Turner’s GPS records show the following between November 2021 and February 2022:

Six visits to the James Clyburn Golf Center, located at 2091 Slighs Ave., in Columbia. Most of the visits there lasted an hour or longer, with the exception of one.

Orangeburg area visits to Hibbett Sports and Verizon.

Additional Columbia visits to Red Robin, Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, Wild Crab Seafood, Blossom Buffet, Jeffery Archer Pro Shop, Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Sam’s Wholesale Club and others.

An out-of-state trip to Brunswick, Georgia, on Dec. 24, 2021, where he spent a few minutes at a car dealership.

Three visits to Paces Run Apartments in Columbia. The visits were about 10 minutes or less, but he returned home to his parents’ house between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on two of the occasions.

“GPS tracking is a joke when it’s not properly monitored,” Ford said.

“People think it protects victims and the community, but it doesn’t,” she said. “The whole point of it is to protect our community and if it’s not monitored, what’s the point?”

Turner was originally arrested on Jan. 29, 2019, for an alleged rape on Oct. 7, 2018, in Bamberg County.

A circuit judge set his bond at $10,000 and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor, among other special conditions of bond.

On April 11, 2019, Turner’s attorneys asked the court to remove his GPS monitor and that was granted on April 22, 2019.

By June 12, 2019, Turner was arrested again and on the same charge, but for an alleged Orangeburg County rape that occurred 10 days prior.

Turner was originally ordered to remain under house arrest at his grandmother’s home, but a circuit judge on March 16, 2020 amended his bond conditions to allow him to stay at his parents’ house too.

Turner was 16 when he was accused of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, but he’s being charged as an adult.

Turner’s attorney, Brad Hutto, said his official statement about the request for his client’s bond to be revoked is, “No comment.”

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

