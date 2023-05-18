A Holly Hill woman took the stand again on Thursday to explain the events that led to the shooting death of her boyfriend.

Sabrina Michelle Strickland, 54, claims she accidentally shot Robert Haskell McWaters, 46, on June 28, 2019. Prosecutors allege she murdered him.

A jury will decide if she meant to kill him or if it was an accident.

Strickland shot McWaters with her son’s .40-caliber Springfield XD-M handgun. Her son, Jacob Daugherty, left the gun in his dresser before taking off for vacation.

McWaters asked to see the handgun, Strickland said. He once owned a pawn shop and was knowledgeable about firearms.

Strickland claims she retrieved the gun from her son’s dresser, but didn’t give the gun to McWaters as he’d requested.

Instead, she tried to free the gun from its holster after McWaters told her she didn’t know how to do it, Strickland said.

She testified Thursday that she spent about three minutes trying to manipulate the “flippy thing” latch to free the gun from the holster when it accidentally discharged.

“During those three minutes, was there anything stopping you from just walking over and handing it to him?” 1st Circuit Assistant Solicitor David Osborne asked during cross-examination.

“No sir,” Strickland replied.

She testified that after she got the holster off, the gun fired and she said to McWaters, “I got it.”

With the gun still in her hand, she reached for the holster, which had fallen to the floor, and she placed the gun back in it.

“At that point, you testified that you thought you put a hole in the wall,” Osborne said.

“Yes sir,” she replied.

“But then you realized you put a hole in Robert’s head,” Osborne said.

“I didn’t know where I hit him,” Strickland replied.

According to testimony during the trial, McWaters didn’t work and had a daily alcohol addiction. He depended solely on Strickland for household income and to support his drinking habit.

Every day she had to go by the liquor store to pick up McWaters’ daily alcohol after she left work, she testified.

She also said she’d pick up alcohol for herself too.

Strickland didn’t go to work on the day she killed McWaters, or the day before, because McWaters allegedly wouldn’t let her.

“But you worked in sales. So if you don’t go to work, you don’t make money and if you don’t make money, Robert doesn’t drink, correct?” Osborne asked her.

“Yes sir,” she said.

“Did Robert stop drinking all of a sudden?” Osborne asked.

“No sir,” she said.

Osborne asked Strickland how McWaters made her stay home from work.

“How’d he do that? Did he physically restrain you?” Osborne asked.

“No sir,” Strickland said.

Strickland previously testified that McWaters controlled her and wouldn’t let her leave home overnight.

Osborne asked Strickland about two different occasions when she slept at the homes of two men.

Strickland denied that that she was romantically involved with the men. She described them as long-time friends.

Osborne also asked her about a text message exchange she had with one of those men the day before she shot McWaters.

In part, Strickland texted the man: “I need help. I’m seriously depressed. I don’t have anyone to talk to.”

The man replied that Strickland needed a vacation.

She next texted, “I miss you.” The man told Strickland that he missed her.

Also on Thursday, another of Strickland’s sons, Chase Daugherty, testified that he and McWaters got into a fight two days before the shooting.

Daugherty testified that McWaters tried to punch him, so Daugherty punched him repeatedly, even stepping on McWaters after he’d had fallen.

Daugherty said he likely caused McWaters to have multiple bruises, contusions and even broken ribs.

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, closing arguments will get underway.

Strickland is represented by attorney Jack Swerling.