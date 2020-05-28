Prosecutor claims Eutawville man confessed to killing; suspect allegedly ‘snapped,’ strangled mother of three

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Eutawville man accused of killing a friend’s daughter allegedly confessed the details to a co-worker, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Kenneth Henry Eastwood, 68, is charged with murder in the Dec. 8, 2019 death of Cara Hodges, a mother of three.

Eastwood appeared via video conference before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson for bond consideration on Thursday. Dickson denied Eastwood’s bond, but noted a judge may take another look at the case in six months.

Assistant Solicitor Catherine E. Mubarak alleged during the hearing that Eastwood confessed twice to killing Hodges.

The North Carolina woman was visiting her father in Eutawville at the time of her death.

Eastwood first confessed to one of his co-workers from the Eutawville IGA and then in a videoed interview with Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Mubarak said.

Eastwood is said to have been with Hodges at Fish Tales, located at 12914 Old Number Six Highway, near Eutaw Springs.

Eastwood and Hodges “got really drunk,” Mubarak said.

Hodges became emotional and Eastwood took her to his Gardensgate Road home where she begged him to take her home to North Carolina, Mubarak said.