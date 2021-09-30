Prosecutor changed for Kinard sex charges

The child sex charges against former Bamberg County Council member Kerry Trent Kinard will now be handled by prosecutors in the Upstate.

The case was reassigned after Kinard’s attorney noted that one of the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecutors is a potential witness in the case. Second Circuit Chief Administrative Judge Clifton Newman agreed.

“Because there is no way to know whether the prosecutor would be a necessary witness until the trial is underway, the State has consented to the granting of the relief requested in the Defense motion,” Newman said in an order.

Second Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller didn’t make any comments about the judge’s recusal order, when asked.

Kinard faced the following charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.